LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The 13th Annual 'The Magic and The Wonder' brings sleight of hand, costume changes and disappearing acts to the Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall on Saturday, October 16th.
It's a Vegas-style magic show, right here in Louisville.
The Magic & The Wonder will feature world-famous magician (and Louisville-native) Lance Burton, and renowned magicians Stuart MacDonald, Dinky Gowan, The Great Kaplan, and Patrick and Janice Miller.
The night will be emceed by Bob Brizendine and dedicated to the memory of Paul Emmick, former WDRB Meteorologist and talented magician.
All proceeds support local children and families through Kosair Charities and Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies.
The Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall
Saturday, October 16th
7:00-9:30 pm
Tickets start at $35.10.
Click here for ticket information.
