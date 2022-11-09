NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- Wake up with the Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen in Southern Indiana.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the recently opened brunch spot in New Albany.
The newly renovated space on State Street, formerly a Bob Evans Restaurant, has a new atmosphere.
Executive chef and owner Roza Segoviano gives the menu some special touches.
Enjoy breakfast classics and Mexican favorites ranging from Benedicts, Omelets and Chilaquiles to Loaded Nachos, Street Tacos and Reubens.
The new venture comes from the owners of Senor Iguanas in Louisville & Clarksville, La Catrina in New Albany and El Catrin in Sellersburg.
Click here to get connected to Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen.
