CRESTWOOD, Ky (WDRB) -- Walker Fabrics has stepped up to fulfill requests for masks.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning at Walker Fabrics and members of the local sewing community.
Recently, Walker Fabrics donated all the supplies and fabrics to make 3,000 masks to help out community organizations.
They ended up with requests for more than 10,000 masks.
Realizing they could not fill that large of an order, they asked the local sewing community to jump in and help.
One-hundred volunteers and Walker Fabrics employees helped to sew the masks.
All together, they were able to donate more than 12,000 masks throughout the state of Kentucky to grateful parents and first responders.
The requests have calmed down a little but people are still looking for mask options.
Right now, parents are looking for masks for their kids heading back to school.
Pre-made masks and kits are available at Walker Fabrics.
Click here to connect to Walker Fabrics in Crestwood.
