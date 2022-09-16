WEST POINT, Ky (WDRB) -- West Point, Kentucky invites you to their River Days Festival.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned out how you can be entertained all weekend.
After a two year hiatus, River Days Festival returns to West Point, Kentucky September 15th through the 17th.
The beautiful Veterans Memorial Park right on the riverbank is the backdrop for this annual event.
Make sure to visit the West Point Kentucky Historical Museum.
Admission is FREE just take money for rides and food.
The festival will include vendor booths, food trucks, live music, golf cart poker run, parade, a pet parade, mullet contest, children’s activities, a silent auction, and a fireworks show on Saturday night by Boombad Fireworks.
Thursday, September 15th
5:00 - Rides and booths open
6:00 - Golf Cart Poker Run.
Friday, September 16th
5:00 - Rides and booths open
5:00 - Grace Yates performs live music
6:00 - Mullet contest
7:00 - Hank Rose Band plays live music
Saturday, September 17th
11 am - Pet Parade
Noon - Rides and booths open
1:00 - West Point River Days Parade
2:00 - Parade awards
3:00 - Chautauqua Festival speaker presentation
3:00 - Children’s games and activities begin and will run intermittently until 6 p and will be announced from the gazebo!
5:00 - Elvis tribute artist
6:00 - Appreciation for past and present volunteer ceremony
7:00 - Miles Apart plays Live Music
Dusk - Fireworks
Click here to get connected to the River Days Festival.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.