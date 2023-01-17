LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vernon Lanes keeps people busy in Butchertown.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the entertainment destination.
The updated historic Vernon Lanes in Butchertown has been open to bowlers for almost a year.
The building has been on Story Avenue for more than 150 years and was first used for bowling in the early 1900s.
Vernon Lanes closed in 2015 but was recently purchased and remodeled.
It still has a 1970s vibe with retro equipment and wooden lanes.
Special events happen there all the time.
Vernon Underground Trivia will test your knowledge.
You have a chance to win Gift Cards and Prizes every Wednesday from 7pm to 10pm.
Also, enjoy $5 Mystery Beers.
