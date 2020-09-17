LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Arrow Fund invites you to its “Dawg Days of Summer” Funfest.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spend the morning with people who are making the event happen.
The Louisville-based animal protection organization wants to say thank you.
The event on Sunday September 20th happens from 11am-2pm in the parking lot of Eclipse Bank in St. Matthews.
The outdoor festivities celebrate the progress of rescue dog Meatball.
Through veterinary care and financial support, Meatball has made an amazing recovery.
“Dawg Days of Summer” will feature gourmet dawgs and New Orleans snowballs (icy treats) from HurriKanes food truck.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Meatball’s ongoing veterinary care.
Meet special guest of honor Meatball and other rescues.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
