LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can stay at the top of your golf game in winter time.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined personal trainer Justine Thomas with JustFit Louisville, LLC for some golf fitness advice.
Justine is certified through the Titleist Performance Institute as a Level 1 Golf Fitness Instructor and Level 2 Junior Coach.
She is a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association and is certified through Functional Movement Systems.
Her goal is to instruct proper exercise techniques to prevent injuries, improve functional movement and strength.
Sessions focus on corrective exercises; flexibility, mobility/range of motion, core stability/strength, and balance.
