LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turners Circus presents "Showtime" for their 2020 spring performance, March 13-15 & 20-22.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the performers before their next production.
Talented performers will take the audience through mesmerizing routines.
Turners Circus is a contemporary circus theatre featuring cutting edge aerial and circus arts.
The annual spring performances are the culmination of the group's year-round Aerial and Circus Arts Training Program.
Turners Circus began in 1942 as a fundraiser to support the American Turners of Louisville Gymnastics Team.
Over time, the program took to the air and is now a leader in the growing adult and youth circus arts programs across America.
This year marks the 70th annual presentation of Turners Circus.
The Turners Circus "Showtime"
Friday March 13 - 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 14 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 15 - 2 p.m.
Friday March 20 - 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 21 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 22 - 2 p.m.
Advance tickets are $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for children.
Ticket prices at the door are $5 more for both ($17.50 for adults and $12.50 for children).
Shows typically sell out so advanced ticket purchases are advised.
Click here to get connected to Turners Circus 2020 "Showtime".
