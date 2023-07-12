LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Cottage Cheese is making a comeback thanks to Tik Tok.
#Cottagecheese has more than 400 million views on the app.
TasteofHome.com says people are using the dairy product as a healthier alternative to some popular foods since it's low carb and full of protein.
One of the combinations trending are cottage cheese and mustard. A user made the combo go viral on Tik tok, eating the two together with vegetables and chicken sausage.
Another interesting concoction, with more than 30 million hashtag views is cottage cheese ice cream, combining cottage cheese, fruit or chocolate, and a sweetener together, mix it up and freeze it for a high protein ice cream.
The WDRB Mornings team tried both of the combinations. See what they had say about it!
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.