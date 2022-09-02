LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) —WorldFest celebrates our cultural differences in a 4 day event.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the world without leaving Louisville.
The 20th WorldFest cultural celebration happens September 2nd through the 5th.
It's one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education.
This event is a great way to explore and celebrate Louisville’s diverse cultures.
Louisville has more than 100 languages spoken in public schools.
35 percent of the city’s population growth over the past 19 years has come from international residents from over 150 different countries throughout the world.
Louisville is more culturally diverse than ever before.
WorldFest's 3 entertainment stages showcase international, national, regional, and local performers.
The vendor village features nearly 150 international-themed arts, crafts, merchandise, and food booths.
Nearly 150 immigrants will be sworn-in as United States Citizens in a Naturalization Ceremony.
More than 1000 participants representing nearly 100 cultures and countries gather in the Parade of Cultures.
The Parade of Cultures returns to Downtown with more than 30 countries represented by Louisville citizens.
The parade will march from 5th and Market Streets to the top of the Belvedere on the Overlook Stage on Saturday, September 3rd at Noon.
The WorldFest Global Village highlights cultures and customs from all over the world.
Admission to WorldFest is FREE.
Click here to get connected to the entertainment schedule and participating vendors.
