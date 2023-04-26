NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Spend some time learning how to bring new life to your yard at Pollinator Day.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the special activities in New Albany.
Pollinator Day is a free, family-friendly event packed with hands-on activities for all ages.
Two years ago, 1100 guests explored the different exhibitions and seminars.
Classes will be held on Pollinator Way Stations, Pollinators and Climate Change, and Restoring Our Home Landscapes to Provide Habitat for Pollinators and Other Wildlife.
Other activities include booths on native bees, butterflies, pollinators and our food supply, hummingbirds, native plants, planting for pollinators, beeswax lip balm, a pollinator selfie booth and much more.
See the unveiling of a new booth on pollinators’ relationships to popsicles, and a special activity for the whole family.
Pollinator Day is hosted by the Purdue Extension Floyd County.
Pollinator Day
Purdue Research Park
3000 Technology Avenue
New Albany, IN 47150
Saturday, April 29 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Family Friendly Activities
FREE Event
Click here to get connected to Purdue Extension Floyd County.
