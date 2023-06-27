LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- You can get active this summer with a good game of footgolf.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the sport at Bobby Nichols Golf Course.
FootGolf is a sport in which players kick a football (soccer ball) into a cup in as few shots as possible.
The sport of FootGolf as we know it today was created in the Netherlands by Bas Korsten and Michael Jansen in 2008.
Bobby Nichols is Louisville's first certified public FootGolf course.
FootGolf is played as it sounds, as participants start each hole from a teeing area with a #5 soccer ball and kick to a green with a hole that's 21 inches in diameter.
The game is played at a quicker pace than regular golf, with an hour for every 9 holes as the average playing time.
Bobby Nichols is a 9-hole course, so most of the regular holes on the course have two footgolf holes or more on them.
Golfers should wear flat sole shoes, tennis shoes or turf shoes.
Soccer cleats are not allowed.
Regular greens fees apply, and golf cart rentals are available.
In addition, soccer balls can be rented for $2 per round at the course.
The course will not open until after noon on weekends and holidays but will be available all hours during weekdays.
Of course, Bobby Nichols Golf Course is a great place to start playing the regular game of golf.
The course is part of the First Tee golf program for beginning golfers.
Keep checking in for great family deal for kids.
Click here to get connected to Bobby Nichols Golf Course.
