For the fourth day in a row, an Air Quality Alert will be in effect Sunday. About a third of our WDRB communities are included in this alert for high surface ozone levels again.
The problem is hot and stagnant air. The wind won't be strong enough, and there won't be enough rain (if any) in these communities to mix up the air enough to disperse the ozone.
This level of Air Quality Alert (code orange) means the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions or other breathing problems. If you fall into one of those groups, please limit strenuous activity outside Sunday. Try not to get your heart rate up.
Here are a few ways the National Weather Service suggests you can lower your ozone emission during the day to help the people around you:
* WALK, BIKE, CARPOOL OR USE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. * AVOID USING THE DRIVE-THROUGH AND COMBINE ERRANDS INTO ONE TRIP. * AVOID REFUELING YOUR VEHICLE OR USING GASOLINE-POWERED LAWN EQUIPMENT UNTIL AFTER 7 PM. * TURN OFF YOUR ENGINE WHEN IDLING FOR MORE THAN 30 SECONDS. * CONSERVE ENERGY BY TURNING OFF LIGHTS OR SETTING THE AIR CONDITIONER TO 75 DEGREES OR ABOVE.