One of the most common questions we are getting this week is, "I feel my allergies. Is the pollen count up?" So let's look at it! In fact, yes, the pollen count is in the moderate to high range with nettle and grasses the main pollens right now.
The week ahead brings, what I like to call, an unsettled weather pattern. Most days you will stay dry, but I can't promise no rain pops up. That's why most days in the forecast have a small chance of rain. Those tiny rain chances won't be enough to decrease these pollen counts appreciably.
Rain chances look better by the weekend, so at this point, that looks like the best chance to knock these numbers down.