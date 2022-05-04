The Eta Aquarid meteor shower is peaking tonight! Look toward the south near the horizon in the hours before dawn for the best chance to see a shooting star. There is not much moonlight right now which should help, and up to 10-20 meteors per hour will be possible. The sky won't be fully clear tonight, but there could be a couple breaks in the clouds. If you're looking lower on the horizon, that may give you a better chance to see a meteor, too.
These meteors come from debris of the Halley comet, and the shower stays active through May 27. We intersect Halley's debris field twice a year creating the Eta Aquarid shower now and Orionid meteor shower in October. They have different names even though they come from the same comet because meteor showers are named for the constellation from which it appears they originate, not from the comet actually creating the debris that becomes a meteor.