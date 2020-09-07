Before you know it, people will be running around frantically looking for bread and milk. We all want to know what to expect for the 2020-21 winter season and the Farmer's Almanac recently put our their forecast. It's titled "Winter of the Great Divide" which has me shaking my head already. I know a lot of people are big fans of their product, but I want to bring something to your attention. Take a look at the the map below...
Pay close attention to the colored zones along with wording for each one. Now inspect the Farmer's Almanac forecast for the 2019-20 winter season. Do you notice any glaring similarities? The map is exactly the same aside from slight changes in the wording!
In fact, they used the same map for the 2018-19 winter outlook. With the same map three years in a row, it's hard to imagine they are really putting any effort in this product. Seems very suspicious, but some of this stuff is all in good fun. We usually issue our WDRB Winter Outlook in early November.