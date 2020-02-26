Early risers in Arizona were treated to a meteor streaking across the sky on Wednesday. The meteor was seen to the north of Phoenix at about 5:33 a.m. February 26th, 2020. The AMS received nearly 50 reports about the bright, green fireball. It was was mainly seen in Arizona, but they also received reports from California, New Mexico and Utah. The preliminary trajectory computed based on all the reports submitted to the AMS so far shows that the fireball was travelling very fast from North West to South East and ended its flight somewhere over the Mazatzal Peak. Check it out...
Here's more info from the American Meteor Society...
Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and a good many are masked by daylight. Those that occur at night also stand little chance of being detected due to the relatively low numbers of persons out to notice them.
Additionally, the brighter the fireball, the more rare is the event. As a general thumb rule, there are only about 1/3 as many fireballs present for each successively brighter magnitude class, following an exponential decrease. Experienced observers can expect to see only about 1 fireball of magnitude -6 or better for every 200 hours of meteor observing, while a fireball of magnitude -4 can be expected about once every 20 hours or so.