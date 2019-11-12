Check this out:

The American Meteor Society confirms this was a meteor reported by more than 120 people Monday night from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.  This fireball was likely part of the North Taurid meteor shower which peaked Monday night. Taurid showers are known for having these fireballs (really bright meteors).

This video almost makes the sky look as bright as daytime as the fireball flashes across the scene.

Here's the crazy thing: satellites orbiting the Earth in space also picked up on this fireball!

