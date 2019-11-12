Check this out:
#ICYMI! A #meteor lit up the sky over #StLouis, #Missouri last night. This awesome display was captured with #EarthCam’s St. Louis webcam!@MWMMemorialPark #MWMMP https://t.co/g2XZP9HeAY pic.twitter.com/44o3ByTjha— EarthCam (@EarthCam) November 12, 2019
The American Meteor Society confirms this was a meteor reported by more than 120 people Monday night from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. This fireball was likely part of the North Taurid meteor shower which peaked Monday night. Taurid showers are known for having these fireballs (really bright meteors).
This video almost makes the sky look as bright as daytime as the fireball flashes across the scene.
Meteor flying overhead from east to west in O'Fallon, MO this evening just west of St. Louis. #stlwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/0IX2fppoEd— Tom Stolze (@ofallonweather) November 12, 2019
Here's the crazy thing: satellites orbiting the Earth in space also picked up on this fireball!
Meteor outside of St. Louis showed up on satellite imagery.— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) November 12, 2019
This product normally detects lightning. pic.twitter.com/4qhQg2Z3qC