...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT
/8 AM CDT/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central
and north central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
