Tonight is going to be a great chance to see the International Space Station because of its position and the time of night it will pass. If you have a few minutes tonight, get out and see the space station. Here's the info you need to know:
If you're wondering what the weather will be like for the sighting tonight, you're in luck. Temperature wise, we'll be sitting in the low 50s, so not too terribly cold, just a little chilly. Cloud cover will be on the increase, but luckily it looks like most of the clouds will hold off until after the space station has already passed over.
This is a "high altitude" pass because the maximum height will be 81º. That means you will need to look almost directly overhead to see the ISS.