Have you been seeing an increase of this annoying stinky bug in and around your home lately?!
BLAME THE WEATHER!
Stink bugs often seek shelter in homes once the weather becomes cooler each fall. These pests have become a familiar sight and the invasive species continues to spread across much of the country. Over the last few years, our area has seen an increase of these bugs inside our homes because the population keeps growing.
WHAT ARE THEY?
The stink bug is technically known as the Halyomorpha halys and also goes by the name brown marmorated stink bug. The stink bug has an interesting story because it is not native to the US. It was accidentally introduced sometime in the 1990s and was collected for the first time in 1998. It was first identified in Kentucky in 2010. The stink bug quite frankly doesn't have a lot of redeeming qualities. It is an agricultural pest and can really cause a lot of problems to fruit and vegetable crops. As for home owners, there's nothing to worry about if you spot a stink bug and they do not carry diseases.
The smell from the stink bug has been characterized as a pungent odor and some have described the stink as a scent that smells like cilantro. The stink bug actually emits the smell through its abdomen and was meant to defend it from predators. Unfortunately, touch or any handling of the bug will cause it to release the odor and they have become a real problem over the last few years.
WHY ARE THEY IN MY HOUSE?
They end up inside because they are looking to protect themselves from the harsh elements of winter. As the temperatures get colder and colder, they seek refuge in homes and go into a state of hibernation. Interestingly, the warmth from the house can draw them out of hibernation in the winter. You will usually find them near windows, lights, TVs or computers. They also will release a chemical alerting other stink bugs they have found a spot to hang out out, so stopping them from initial entry is key. But how do you do that? Let's discuss below!
How To Keep Stink Bugs Out?
- Seal cracks around windows, doors, electrical outlets, ceiling fans and light switches. Pay close attention to areas including around siding and utility pipes, underneath the wood fascia or other openings.
- Keep branches and shrubbery well trimmed; store firewood at least 20 feet away from the house and five inches off the ground.
- Replace outdoor lighting with yellow bulbs, which are less attractive to stink bugs.
- Use a vacuum to eliminate stink bugs indoors, empty the contents into a plastic bag and dispose of them immediately.
- A licensed pest professional can pre-treat homes for stink bugs before they become a problem.
If you have encountered the stink bug, then you know you don't want them in your home. Here is a video showing you how to get rid of a stink bug if you see one (or many) in your home...