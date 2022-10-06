The International Space Station will fly over our area tonight creating a great chance to spot the station. Tonight will be especially fun because the new crew members from SpaceX Crew-5 will be there! They launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday and are expected to dock at the International Space Station just before 5 PM today. Minutes after they fly over Kentuckiana, around 8:15 there will be a ceremony onboard the ISS to welcome the new crew members.
To watch the International Space Station fly over us tonight, look toward the western sky a few minutes before 8 PM. The space station will become visible along the horizon in the west/northwest at 7:57 PM. It will fly over, peaking 50º above the horizon (which is a little more than halfway up the sky) before disappearing in the south/southeast. Watch for a bright, fast-moving object that looks like a star.
We have seen clouds in the sky today, and while they won't disappear tonight, there should be enough breaks in them to get a good view of the space station. Temperatures will be dropping from the mid-70s to the mid-60s around that time, so it should be comfortable enough and early enough to get the whole family out tonight.