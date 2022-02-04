The International Space Station will flyover our area tonight right as the clouds start to clear!
At 7:20 PM the International Space Station will become visible around our area. This will be a high altitude pass meaning from our perspective the ISS will start low in the northwestern sky, fly above our heads, and disappear low in the southeastern sky. It reaches a maximum elevation of 71º, meaning at its highest it will be about 3/4 of the way up the sky. 90º is straight up above your head and 0º is the flat ground. The sun made sporadic appearances this afternoon, but we stayed mostly cloudy. Between 6 and 8 PM the clouds will break more, giving some of you the chance to watch this flyover! The temperatures reflected by the model in the image below are about 10 degrees too cold for that time of night; it will still be cold, just not quite that cold.
If you see it or take a picture or video of it, send it to us on social media! We love to share the excitement with you all.