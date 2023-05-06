It's the first Saturday in May! One of the best days of the year! If you've lived here long enough or have been to enough Kentucky Derby's, you know that can come with MANY different types of weather conditions. This obviously affects the spectators, but can also greatly affect the horses and the track conditions as well.
Luckily enough for us today, we have a tiny 10% chance for rain, and nothing to really worry about temperature wise as we climb into the upper 70s by this afternoon with more clouds than what we saw on the beautiful Oaks Day we got to experience yesterday.
While today's forecast for the Derby is pretty nice, it hasn't always been that way. Here's a look at some of the weather extremes of Derby's past.
- Coldest Derby Day: The coldest Kentucky Derby was a frigid 36° back in 1940 when Gallahadion was the winner, and in 1957 when Iron Liege crossed the finish line first.
- Warmest Derby Day: The warmest Kentucky Derby was a scorcher back in 1959 when the temperature reached 94°. That was the year Tomy Lee won the Derby.
- Wettest Derby Day: The wettest Kentucky Derby on record was more recent, in fact just 5 years ago back in 2018. 3.15" of rain fell throughout the day, and 2.85" of that occurred between 1pm and 7pm, when the majority of fans were at the track. Even with all the rain and the sloppy track, Justify went on to win the Derby and eventually the Triple Crown. Here's what it looked like at Churchill on this day as Justify crossed the finish line.
- Snow/Sleet: Even though the Kentucky Derby is ran on the first Saturday in May, this hasn't stopped Mother Nature from producing snow and sleet. Back on May 6th, 1989 sleet was observed at Churchill downs and Sunday Silence won the Derby.
- Rain or Shine: Out of the 148 Kentucky Derby races that have been ran, 70 of those experienced rain at some point during the day. In other statistical terms, just over 47% of Kentucky Derby days.