Monday morning the International Space Station will flyover our area! With peak elevation only 23º above the horizon, this will be pretty low in the sky. You will need to get away from tall trees and tall buildings for the best chance to see it.
The other issue will be clouds and fog. The clouds will be just west of our communities, but if you live west of I-65 they may get in your way of seeing the ISS. We are also expecting dense fog to set up through the morning which would obstruct your view. Not everyone will see fog set in Monday morning, so some of you should still be able to see the space station.
The pass begins at 6:59 AM and lasts four minutes, so go outside several minutes before then to give your eyes time to adjust. The space station will appear 20º above northwest and disappear only 10º above north-northeast.