2022 is officially the hottest Thunder Over Louisville on record!

Louisville hit a high temperature of 87º which breaks the old record of 82º which happened in 2004.

To be clear this is not the hottest April 23rd we have ever experienced in Louisville. That record is 91º and was set back in 1960. Since the date of Thunder floats to make sure it happens on a Saturday, we break the event's temperature record without breaking today's temperature record.

Meteorologist Bryce Jones wrote a great post this morning looking at other weather records from past Thunder years.