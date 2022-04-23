Thunder Over Louisville is one of the best and most exciting and most attended events in Louisville all year long. A lot of the show is dependent on weather and we have seen our fare share of different kinds of weather in its history.
Here's some of the "highlights" of all kinds of weather we've seen in Thunder Over Louisville's past.
- Warmest: The warmest Thunder even (for now) was back in 2004 when we hit a high of 82°. This has a chance of falling today with highs expected in the mid 80s.
- Coldest: The coldest high temperature we've ever seen for a Thunder is a chilly 45° back in 1999.
- Wettest: Nobody likes a rainy Thunder Over Louisville, but we got just that back in 1996 when Louisville saw 1.09" of rain on Thunder.
- Winter Precip? We have seen winter precipitation on Thunder Over Louisville before back in 1990 and again in 2005. In 1990 sleet was observed at the Louisville Airport and again at the venue itself in 2005.
Fun Thunder Over Louisville Facts
- Out of the 31 full Thunder Over Louisville shows we have had since 1990, (excluding 2020), it has rained around 52% of Thunder's.
- The longest stretch of rainy Thunder's was 4 years in a row from 1996-1999 for 24 hours. During the venue itself, we had 2 years in a row with rain during the fireworks in 1998 & 1999.
- Our average high temperature for Thunder Over Louisville with all the days combined is 67°.
This Year's Forecast
We can expect potentially a record breaking year for weather and Thunder over Louisville this year. An expected high in the mid 80s today would break the previous record of 82° back in '04.
High cirrus clouds will continue to build across the area all afternoon. This isn't overcast, but gives more of a dim to that very bright sunlight. Still, these clouds won't affect the airshow this afternoon, even with a few low-level clouds building in later today.
Carry the sunscreen and water for the airshow and then get ready for an insanely comfortable firework show. Temperatures fall back into the mid 70s for the firework show around 9:30pm tonight.