Snow lovers, this has not been your season. November gave us half an inch of snow and December only recorded a trace (which is less than 0.01" but more than 0.00").
In the month of November Louisville averages only one tenth of an inch of snow, so we overachieved. December, though, was too warm to get us close to average snowfall. In Louisville December averages just over two and a half inches of snow. January averages nearly four inches of snow, but we haven't recorded any yet. So for this point in the season we are behind average for snowfall. There are years that have seen less snow than this at this point, so we haven't broken any records. For what it's worth, February produces the most snow on average for us: average for February is 4.5".
There is a *chance* we could add to that number later this week. Don't take this to the bank yet; we need more information on a system coming in late Friday/early Saturday. Watch for updates here on the WDRB Weather Blog.