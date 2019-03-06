SpaceX's Crew Dragon made history earlier this week when it docked with the International Space Station, and now you have a chance to see it return to Earth. As part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, the Crew Dragon carried 400 pounds of supplies and equipment and "fake astronauts." SpaceX explains there are mass simulators and an anthropomorphic test device on board to test the safety of this mission for astronauts. If successful, NASA astronauts will go on the second flight later this year.
The Crew Dragon is now preparing to return to Earth. The ISS crew will begin the process Thursday morning then undocking is scheduled to begin at 11 PM Pacific Time Thursday. Splashdown in the Atlantic is scheduled around 8:45 AM EST Friday. The tweet below shows the path of the ISS crossing our area from northwest to southeast, and the Crew Dragon trajectory in orange headed toward splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.
So far the unmanned mission has been a success, but several elements will be tested during this return. Departure from the ISS, re-entry into Earth's atmosphere, and the parachute system used in splash down will all be tested Friday morning. Unfortunately it looks like we will be fighting clouds and precipitation Friday morning as this flyover happens, but on the chance the rain speeds up or slows down, we have the chance to witness history being made.