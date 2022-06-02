As we head into the summer months when we start to show you the Muggy Meter more often, it's helpful to discuss what feels humid and what feels nice.
We have set up our Muggy Meter to show you dew points and how the air feels at each of those levels. The dew point is a measure of how much moisture is in the air, and it is measured in degrees like the temperature. Quite literally the dew point means "at what temperature will dew form given how much moisture is in the air right now."
Thursday afternoon (and Wednesday, for that matter) dew points were in the high 60s across our communities. That won't feel like the most humid day you've ever experienced, but it is definitely noticeable. (FYI, those numbers will drop Friday and Saturday)
On our Muggy Meter, any dew point below 60º should feel pretty comfortable. Once dew points get into the low 60s, you will start to notice and might say something like "it feels a little more humid today." By the time dew points reach the upper 60s, it's definitely noticeable. Now the humidity is a topic of conversation and you're likely saying things more like "it's humid outside" or "the air feels sticky today." When the dew point climbs above 70, now you're probably using words like "miserable" or "oppressive." At that point we've passed "just a bit uncomfortable" and headed toward "I don't want to be outside in this."