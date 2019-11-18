We give you notice when the International Space Station will be visible in our sky because it can be neat to see an object in space from where we live. But have you ever wondered what you look like to them?
Image Credit: NASA
Astronaut Christina Koch took these pictures in July. This image is actually more than 400 pictures taken in a time lapse over about 11 minutes and compiled into one image. The space station was flying from Namibia to the Red Sea during that time, so your house isn't shown here. The yellow/white lights on the ground show cities, and the more orange lights on the ground are likely fires across Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to NASA. Each individual dot is from one frame of the image - you can see just how many individual pictures went into making this! The white/blue lights that look like a spiral are stars.
You will have a few chances this week to see the International Space Station, and for them to see you. Above is the list of sightings in the Louisville area this week from NASA's Spot the Station page. The later you wait in the week, the more weather will interfere with your chance to see the space station. Based on that and the position of these flyovers, Wednesday will likely be the best chance to see it. If you get a picture of the space station during any of these flyovers this week, send it to us on social media!