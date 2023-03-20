LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University's new men's basketball coach moved into his office Monday.

The Hilltopper mascot "Big Red" set up in Steve Lutz's new office in a video posted on Twitter Sunday night.

Lutz was an assistant coach at Purdue and head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. 

Lutz is fresh off a second straight NCAA Tournament trip, including the program’s first ever NCAA Tournament win in a First Four victory over SEMO on March 14.

He was named the 2023 Southland Conference and NABC District 22 Coach of the Year, and also was named a finalist for the 2023 Skip Prosser Man of the Year award.

