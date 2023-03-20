LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University's new men's basketball coach moved into his office Monday.
The Hilltopper mascot "Big Red" set up in Steve Lutz's new office in a video posted on Twitter Sunday night.
Who told @WKUBigRed it could move into @LutzSteve's new office? #GoTops pic.twitter.com/qQTVCSSOnK— WKU Hilltopper Basketball (@WKUBasketball) March 20, 2023
Lutz was an assistant coach at Purdue and head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Lutz is fresh off a second straight NCAA Tournament trip, including the program’s first ever NCAA Tournament win in a First Four victory over SEMO on March 14.
He was named the 2023 Southland Conference and NABC District 22 Coach of the Year, and also was named a finalist for the 2023 Skip Prosser Man of the Year award.
