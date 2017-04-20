Relatives of Delphi teen murdered while hiking have faith case w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Relatives of Delphi teen murdered while hiking have faith case will be solved

Liberty German and Abigail Williams were found dead last month on a hiking trail. Liberty German and Abigail Williams were found dead last month on a hiking trail.
Cell phone image of the only suspect in the murder of Liberty German and Abby Williams in February in Delphi, Indiana. Cell phone image of the only suspect in the murder of Liberty German and Abby Williams in February in Delphi, Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The grandparents of one of the two teenage girls murdered in Delphi, Indiana in February say they still believe police will find their killer.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi went missing on Feb. 13 along a trail near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a creek in a nearby wooded area.

More than two months later, German's grandparents, Mike and Becky Patty, say they still have faith police will arrest whoever killed the Delphi teenagers. 

Authorities have released a grainy cell phone image -- taken by Liberty -- of the main suspect in the case. They also released recorded audio of three words -- "down the hill" -- spoken by the suspect.

To hear a recorded loop of the audio of the suspect, CLICK HERE.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

