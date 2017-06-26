Prepaid RiverLink transponders start hitting store shelves in Louisville

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.More >>
Eric Conn reportedly flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.
A man who said he heard a girl screaming for help from an amusement park ride said he couldn't let her die.
The case remains under investigation by LMPD's Homicide Unit.
Officials have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.
A Louisville toddler, just 19 months old, is about to have his 13th surgery. Allison Schweitzer is a paramedic with Louisville Metro EMS and has been on medical leave for seven months to watch after her 19-month-old son Oakley.
MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.
The game has a scheduled start time of 6:45 p.m.
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors' workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.
It now takes an average of about 10 minutes to reach a call center representative, down from 64 minutes during the first month of tolling in January, a spokeswoman says.
Traffic has increased on the RiverLink toll bridges after an initial drop in traffic, according to figures released Monday.
But the number of vehicles using the toll bridges that opened in late December will need to increase -- and, in some cases, climb sharply – to meet earlier projections.More >>
PFM Financial Advisors of Florida will charge the state $310 per hour for the work. Road fund or toll revenues would cover the company's costs.
The inspections will help determine if any maintenance work is needed before the bridge is painted.
