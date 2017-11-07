LMPD confirms man murdered in Cherokee Triangle exchanged gunfir - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD confirms man murdered in Cherokee Triangle exchanged gunfire with robbers

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot to death during a robbery in the Highlands exchanged gunfire with the suspects who tried to rob him. 

Louisville Metro Police Homicide detectives confirm that 30-year-old Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife on Everett Avenue on Sunday night. Two suspects reportedly tried to rob them. 

Spencer was able to return fire and hit a teenage suspect, who was later found near 11th and Hill Streets the same night. That 15-year-old was taken into custody for the shooting.  A second suspect  remains at large. 

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. 

