LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 75 local and national American craft breweries will be in attendance at Tailspin Ale Fest at Bowman Field on March 4.
There will be a "Kentucky Heritage" section featuring beers brewed locally in Kentucky.
The event will take place at at 2700 Gast Blvd. in Louisville between 3-7 p.m., but all tickets are sold out. A limited number remain available for purchase at all Evergreen Liquor locations.
Shuttle tickets — available to purchase here — are only for the shuttle and not the Tailspin event.
There will be more than 250 beers onsite, some of which include: Against the Grain and Gravely Brewing, HiWire Brewing, Three Floyds Brewing, Terrapin Beer Company and New Belgium Brewing Company.
Tailspin brings live music from artist Tony and the Tan Lines. They are known to capture the soul of the 1970s and sound from the early 80s.
Some other events at Tailspin include Drake’s silent disco, photo opportunities and Louisville food trucks.
