LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families can get into two different Louisville museums for free March 11 on Family Day.
The Frazier Kentucky History Museum and the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft (KMAC), both on Main Street in Downtown Louisville, have teamed up to offer free Family Day, sponsored in part by Delta Dental and the Snowy Owl Foundation.
Just visit the Frazier Museum on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and say you're there for family day to get free admission. For admission times at KMAC, click here.
There will be a scavenger hunt at both locations and if completed, you will be entered to win a prize.
