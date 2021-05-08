LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Louisville community centers will reopen Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office announced.
Starting May 10, the Metro Arts Center and Wilderness Road Senior Center will reopen from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 to 7 p.m. on Fridays.
“We are excited to continue our phased reopening approach and safely welcome more participants back into our community centers,” said Ben Johnson, assistant director of Louisville Parks and Recreation.
The city reopened 11 community centers on March 29, citing declining COVID-19 declining positivity rates.
The following centers are open as of Monday:
• Beechmont Community Center, 205 West Wellington Avenue
• Berrytown Community Center, 1300 Heafer Road
• California Community Center, 1600 West St. Catherine Street
• Cyril Allgeier Community Center, 4101 Cadillac Court
• Metro Arts Center, 8360 Dixie Highway
• Molly Leonard Portland Community Center, 640 North 27th Street
• Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Avenue
• Parkhill Community Center, 1703 South 13th Street
• Shawnee Community Center, 607 S. 37th Street
• South Louisville Community Center, 2911 Taylor Boulevard
• Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Avenue
• Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
• Wilderness Road Senior Center, 8111 Blue Lick Road
Because of capacity restrictions, officials recommend calling each center before visiting. Several pandemic guidelines, include mandatory masks and temperature checks, remain in place at the facilities.
“I just want to remind people that we are still in a COVID environment so they will see some significant changes in how we operate and may not be able to participate in all of their favorite activities just yet," Johnson said.
The city is also allowing the public to rent pavilions and shelters again beginning Monday.
