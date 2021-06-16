LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Louisville programs are opening back up for in-person services.
All seven Neighborhood Place locations are now open on weekdays, after being closed for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. While appointments are required, they are also offering a mix of drop-off and remote services. To find your nearest location, click here.
“I am grateful to our staff’s resilience and flexibility to do whatever was needed to serve our city during one of the worst crises we’ve ever faced. We look forward to transitioning back to normal operations," said Tameka Laird, director of the city’s Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS).
The Low Income Home Emergency Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which runs until June 30 or wherever funds run out, is also open by appointment.
Louisville's Meals on Wheels program is working to get back to daily meal deliveries instead of weekly ones.
Louisville’s senior meal sites, which provide lunch and activities for residents age 60 and over, will begin reopening in stages by the end of the month.
