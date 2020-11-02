LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Festival of Trees & Lights is moving online.
In a release, Norton Children's Hospital says the popular festival and the annual Snow Ball will be virtual. Starting Nov. 13, people can take part in activities and purchase holiday decor to benefit the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.
The 31st annual Festival of Trees & Lights will include online sales of trees, wreaths and other holiday greenery. The Snow Ball will include a virtual experience and silent auction.
This year's events will honor Norton Children's health care heroes that have worked through the pandemic to ensure children receive the care they need. The list of heroes includes physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, chaplains, respiratory therapists, child life and expressive therapists, food service professionals, cleaning and maintenance staff, technicians and many more. Along with medical care and providing basic needs, these caring professionals also support parents, educate families and try to relieve the stress of children in the hospital.
Again this year, hundreds of designers have created trees and decorations with classic designs, sports themes and cartoon characters on trees from two feet to nine feet tall. Wreaths come in sizes 24 inches to 36 inches. There are also swags and mailbox covers available for sale at the fundraiser.
For information, a schedule of online events or to purchase items Nov. 13 to 15, visit FestivalOfTreesAndLights.org.
The virtual Snow Ball is one of the largest annual fundraisers for the hospital. On Nov. 21, the event will be featured on the Norton Children's Hospital Facebook page with a cocktail hour, entertainment, behind-the-scenes hospital tour and the announcement of the winner of the hospital's Home & BMW Raffle.
The Snow Ball silent auction will go live on Friday, Nov. 13 and close on Saturday, Nov. 21. It will feature luxury items such as vacations, fine dining experiences, jewelry and one-of-a-kind gifts. Register to bid at NortonChildrensSnowBall.com.
