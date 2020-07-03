LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fireworks and excerpts from Louisville's world-famous annual air show will be seen by U.S. troops serving overseas this Fourth of July weekend.
The Armed Forces Network is airing an encore presentation of WDRB's 2016 broadcast of Thunder Over Louisville to military installations, embassies and consulates in 168 countries. It will also be shown on 140 U.S. Navy ships. The Kentucky Derby Festival headed up the effort to bring the broadcast to more than a half-million military members. And you can watch it too, by CLICKING HERE or in the player below.
A recording of the broadcast will also be available throughout the July Fourth holiday weekend on the WDRB NOW app for ROKU, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and other devices.
Thunder Over Louisville was canceled for the first time in its history in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been rescheduled for April 17, 2021, and will be broadcast live on WDRB TV and all WDRB digital platforms.
