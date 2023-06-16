Actors Theatre of Louisville

Photo courtesy Actors Theatre of Louisville on Facebook.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for artists to participate in a Mental Health themed art show.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Louisville chapter is hosting an art show called, "Seeing the Invisible: Perspectives of Mental Health."

It's part of a partnership with Actors Theatre of Louisville that will focus on using visual arts to challenge stigmas and discrimination of behavioral health issues.

The show will run from September 9th-23rd.

To submit an application, click here. The deadline is July 22nd.

