LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for artists to participate in a Mental Health themed art show.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Louisville chapter is hosting an art show called, "Seeing the Invisible: Perspectives of Mental Health."
It's part of a partnership with Actors Theatre of Louisville that will focus on using visual arts to challenge stigmas and discrimination of behavioral health issues.
The show will run from September 9th-23rd.
To submit an application, click here. The deadline is July 22nd.
