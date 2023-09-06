LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Atrium Brewing is partnering with a local nonprofit to support a Louisville public elementary school.
Atrium Brewing created Hunger Crush Pale Ale to increase awareness for Blessings in a Backpack and raise funding for Shelby Traditional Academy, an elementary school on Ziegler Street in the Merriwether neighborhood.
Blessings in a Backpack is a nonprofit that helps feed elementary school students on weekends. Last year, it fed more than 6,600 Jefferson County Public Schools students. Students in low-income families receive a backpack full of food for the weekend to ensure they have food while they aren't in school.
Atrium Brewing posted on Facebook that both of its tap rooms will host a sponsored bingo night on Sept. 29 from 7-9 p.m. For every four-pack sold, Atrium Brewing will donate $2 and for every draft pour the brewery will donate $1 toward Blessings in a Backpack to benefit Shelby Traditional Academy.
To learn more about Blessings in a Backpack, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.