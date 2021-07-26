LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem Speedway in southern Indiana held a backpack giveaway in partnership with Indiana Racing for Autism Awareness on July 24.
According to a Facebook post by Indiana Racing for Autism Awareness, more than 150 backpacks were given away with school supplies, along with 100 bags of candy.
An additional $112 was collected in donations.
The day of racing featured the Super Cup Stock Car Series and Great American Stocks.
