LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem Speedway in southern Indiana held a backpack giveaway in partnership with Indiana Racing for Autism Awareness on July 24.

According to a Facebook post by Indiana Racing for Autism Awareness, more than 150 backpacks were given away with school supplies, along with 100 bags of candy.

An additional $112 was collected in donations.

The day of racing featured the Super Cup Stock Car Series and Great American Stocks.

Related Stories: 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags