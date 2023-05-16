LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The legendary Barry Manilow is hoping to inspire a new generation of musicians.
The Manilow Music Project is accepting nominations to find an outstanding music teacher that helps bring music to life for their students.
The winner of the Manilow Music Teacher Award receives:
- $5,000 prize
- $5,000 in Manilow bucks to purchase instruments for their classroom
- 2 tickets to see Barry Manilow at the KFC Yum! Center on Aug. 21, 2023
- Special backstage award presentation ceremony
To nominate a deserving Kentuckiana High School Music Teacher click here. Nominations close Sunday, May 28 at 11:59 PM.
The top nominees of ten Kentuckiana high schools will be selected as finalists for the Manilow Music Teacher Award, and the public will be invited to vote on who wins. Voting will be opened on June 23, 2023 and close at 11:59 p.m. on July 21, 2023.
The Manilow Music Teacher Award honoree will be announced no later than Aug 1, 2023.
The winner must be available to attend the concert in Louisville to receive the award.
Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Manilow is one of the all-time best selling recording artists with 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 number one hits and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the number one Adult Contemporary artists of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.
Manilow is best known for hits including "Copacabana," "I Write the Songs," "Could It Be Magic," "Mandy," and "Looks Like We Made It." The 79-year-old music icon is also a Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winner.
Ticket prices for Manilow's show in Louisville on Aug. 21 range from $19.50 to $349.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and will not be available at the KFC Yum! Center box office for this sale.
