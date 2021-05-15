LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers worked together to kickoff a beautification campaign in Louisville's south end on Saturday.
With the goal of restoring the tree canopy in the Iroquois and Southside neighborhoods, around 100 trees were planted Saturday, according to Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21).
Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD), Louisville Grows, Metro Louisville's Division of Community Forestry and Brightside partnered to provide the south Louisville neighborhoods with 167 new trees. MSD provided $40,000 toward the project.
George said the project addresses an array of community needs, like drainage issues, reducing urban heat islands, improving quality and increasing community action. District 21 has a low tree canopy of 16%, according to a news release.
Red maples and poplar tulips were planted to mark the start of the campaign.
Trees are planned to be planted on private property and public rights of way.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.