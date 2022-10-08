LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belknap Fall Festival is back after a two year absence due to COVID-19.
Festivities kicked off on Friday, October 7.
Madman Across the Water covered Elton John hits. Ten20 Craft Brewery served beer.
On Saturday, October 8, events last from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Forty artist booths are expected. Some will feature paintings, wood workers, jewelry, glass art and framed and unframed prints and photographs. There will also be thirty booths of local business and non-profits organizations.
Kids will be able to pet goats, pigs and other farm animals. There will also be pumpkins to decorate with stickers, professional face painting and a balloon artist.
Plenty of local food trucks and restaurants will be at the Belknap Fall Festival, including The Dundee Tavern, Silly Axe Cafe and Havana Rumba.
The music line up for Saturday will feature School of Rock, Louisville Leopards Percussionists, Electric Garden and Mary Mary.
The 2022 Belknap Fall festival is sponsored by The Animal Hospital of the Highlands and Neighborhood Dental. Proceeds from the festival will go to Belknap's award winning tree canopy program and neighborhood improvements.
The festival is at the historic Douglass Loop at the intersection of Dundee Road and Harvard Drive.
15,000 people are expected to attend.
