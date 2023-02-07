LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Big Four Bridge is celebrating 10 years of being open, and Waterfront Park wants to celebrate all year long.
Waterfront Park, according to a news release Tuesday, will give details on the various events planned to celebrate this milestone at a later date.
"We are excited to celebrate the Big Four Bridge through various planned activities throughout the year," Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park, said in a news release. "The anniversary of the Big Four Bridge is a testament to the value of public spaces in our city. Having the past ten years and an estimated 10 million visitors as evidence, we can confidently say that the ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ is now the Bridge for Everyone. We invite every person in the community to join us in celebrating this milestone."
However, Waterfront Park officials said you can get a leg up now on the celebration by going for a walk or bike ride on the Big Four Bridge, which connects Louisville with Jeffersonville, Indiana.
A destination spot for many locals and visitors, the Big Four Bridge was once a railroad bridge that sat unused for 45 years. Named after the Big Four Railroad Co., the bridge now attracts about 1 million visitors a year who enjoy walking, running and biking across this 2-mile long stretch.
