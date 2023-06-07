LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portrait of Breonna Taylor is now on display at the Speed Art Museum.
The painting is called "In the Garden" and celebrates what would have been Taylor's 30th birthday.
Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during a raid at her apartment in 2020.
Her death, along with George Floyd's, sparked social justice riots across the country.
Amy Sherald's artwork is meant to spark reflection and conversation in the community.
The painting will remain on display through Nov. 26.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.