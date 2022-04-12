LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works for Brownsboro Hardware and Paint's largest annual charity event this summer.
The 13th annual EGGFest is scheduled to take place at the hardware store Aug. 5-6.
“Every year, this charity fundraiser is near and dear to our hearts, and our customers love it. We are making plans to have the best EGGFest ever," said Doug Carroll, owner of Brownsboro Hardware & Paint.
All of the proceeds from the event will be split between local charities Kentucky Harvest and A Recipe to End Hunger. Nearly $25,000 was raised for charity during last year's event.
The first night of the event includes competitions among local chefs, foods to sample and music. On Saturday, visitors can go to the best beef contest, sample foods and attend Big Green Egg classes.
The Big Green Eggs that are used in the competitions will also be on sale for a discount, according to a news release.
Tickets are on sale for $40 each on Friday, with children 12 and under admitted for free. On Saturday, tickets cost $20 per person. They can be purchased here.
